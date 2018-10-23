Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Athiya Shetty Start Shooting For Motichoor Chaknachoor

(L) Nawazuddin Siddiqui (R) Athiya Shetty

Highlights Motichoor Chaknachoor is a family drama Nawazuddin and Athiya will be sharing the screen space for the first time Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Manto

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has started shooting for his next film Motichoor Chaknachoor recently, which also stars Athiya Shetty, a Mumbai Mirror report stated. The film went on floors in Bhopal and will be entirely shot in the city. According to reports, Motichoor Chaknachoor is a family drama and revolves around an odd couple. "It's a romcom with some family drama and revolves around the odd couple. It will be shot entirely in Bhopal with the first schedule wrapping up on November 10. The film got its title from the fact that motichoor laddoos are served at weddings," Mumbai Mirror reported. Directed by Debamitra Hassan, the film will reportedly wrap up by the first week of December.

For the first time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be sharing screen space with Athiya Shetty. For their roles in the film, Nawazuddin and Athiya are reportedly undergoing extensive language and accent training.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Nandita Das directed Manto, which mostly received positive reviews from the critics. Manto is based on the life of Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, who challenged all forms of orthodoxy through his written pieces. The film also featured Kapoor, Divya Dutta and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles, along with lyricist Javed Akhtar. Manto was screened in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Hero (2015). She also featured in Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor in 2017. She was part of a special song - Tere Naal Nachna - from the film Nawabzaade.