In Pics: For Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani Is The 'Holiday King.' No Doubts About It

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

A post by Orhan Awatramani always grabs the Internet's attention and why not, most of these entries promise never-seen-before pictures of Bollywood celebs. Not to miss, children of renowned stars, such as Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Mahikaa Rampal, also make appearances on Orhan's Instagram profile. That's exactly why his latest album from his Dubai holiday began trending within minutes of being shared online on Wednesday afternoon. The set contains a picture of Khushi Kapoor and she looks absolutely breathtaking in it. Khushi is all smiles while posing with her friend for a mirror snap. Her white maxi dress will serve as an inspiration for your holiday wardrobe. Sharing the photos that feature him having a blast in Dubai, Orhan Awatramani wrote: “Life lately. Part 1 (sea shell icon).” In no time, Khushi Kapoor reacted to the album and called her friend “holiday king” in the comments section.

Singer Kanika Kapoor also dropped a comment on the post. “Dado fancy,” she wrote with a fire icon.

This isn't the only photo of Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani from their getaway in Dubai. Earlier, he posted a collage featuring himself and Khushi munching on burgers, fries and sipping cold coffee. Read about it here.

The two flew to Dubai in the second week of this month. Orhan Awatramani shared a picture from mid-flight, followed by a snap of Khushi Kapoor at the Dubai airport.

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Pictures of Orhan Awatramani hanging out with Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Bhumi Pednekar, Mahikaa Rampal and Tania Shroff always create a buzz on social media. Like this collection, where he can be seen chilling with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter in Jaisalmer.

The pictures trended big time on social media earlier this month.