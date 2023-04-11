Khushi Kapoor's Dubai Diaries Keeps Getting Better And Better. See Pics

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

Khushi Kapoor's Dubai diaries keep getting better and thanks to her friend Orhan Awatramani, who is offering a sneak peek into their vacation. In one of the images shared by Orhan, Khushi can be seen sitting with her friends in a white ensemble with a cream shawl wrapped around her. The image is from the King concert. Another picture seems from today's morning where they can be seen enjoying burgers and french fries. Khushi looks cute in a pink T-shirt, while Orhan can be seen in a blue T-shirt. They can be seen posing for the camera in style. Take a look at the posts below:

Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani jetted off to Dubai last week. Since then, Orhan has been updating his fans by sharing pictures on his Instagram Stories.

Khushi Kapoor is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The movie also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda in the lead. The movie is based on a popular comic of the same name.

Last year in December, the cast of The Archies wrapped up the shooting of the film. Zoya Akhtar shared several pictures from the last day of the shoot and wrote, "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude".

The Archies will release on Netflix this year, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.