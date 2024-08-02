Akshay Kumar On Box Office Debacles: "I'm Not Dead, Feels Like People Are Sending Me Obituary Messages"

Akshay Kumar on Friday commented on the box office failure of his last few releases, saying it is absurd that people are writing him off just because some of his films did not do well. The actor said he is not too bothered by such comments and will continue to work hard the way he has done in his three decade old career. Kumar's last few films including Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Pandey performed poorly at the box office.

"Whatever happens, happens for the good, I don't think too much (about box office failure of his films). Four-five films of mine have not worked, and I get so many messages, saying, 'sorry yaar, fikar mat kar' (Don't worry my friend). I'm not dead! "It feels like people are sending me obituary messages, like how people send condolences through messages. One journalist even wrote, 'You'll be back', I called him up and asked, 'Why are you writing this? What does 'back' mean? Where have I gone?'," Kumar told reporters here at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, "Khel Khel Mein.

The 56-year-old actor said his focus is to continue working hard. "I'm here and I'll keep working. I'll always keep working irrespective of whatever people say. In the morning, I wake up, exercise, and leave for work and return home, whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I'll never snatch anything from anyone. I'll keep on working till they shoot me down (to stop me from working)." Khel Khel Mein boasts of an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz of Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh fame. Khel Khel Mein is set to clash at the box office with two Hindi movies, John Abraham-starrer VedaaStree 2, on August 15.

Aziz, however, said he is rooting for all the films and hopes they all do well. "We are all a part of the Hindi film industry, and a festive weekend is coming up, I don't view it as us against them. I love Amar Kaushik (director of Stree 2), I've great respect for the work he does and I want both our films to do well.

"I want Hindi films to do well. We have to work hard enough to make our industry prosper. When a festive weekend like that comes, we should ask audiences to come in (to cinemas)," the director said, adding, in "Khel Khel Mein" he even gives a shout out to Stree.

"It's my way of calling out to Amar and saying that let's have a great weekend at the box office. Let's all do well because that's what Hindi cinema needs," Aziz said.

Khel Khel Mein is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)