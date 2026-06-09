<i>Peddi</i> Director Says Janhvi Kapoor's 'Misleading' Shots Removed From Ram Charan Film: "I Went Little Radical"

After Peddi makers faced severe backlash over the portrayal of the female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, with viewers accusing the film of objectifying her and mishandling the character, director Buchi Babu Sana responded to the ongoing controversy last week. He has now once again stated that "a few shots turned misleading", and that corrective measures have been taken to remove them.

What's Happening

Buchi Babu Sana told SCREEN, "In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves."

He added, "In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them."

Buchi Babu Sana's Vision For Peddi

Buchi Babu Sana shared the inspiration behind Peddi in the same conversation. He spoke about a fisherman he saw swimming off the coast of Uppada without any protective gear.

He said, "I used to think this guy has the potential to play for nationals, win medals at the Olympics for our country. The spirit of sport is in the livelihood of this country. That is what I wanted to show. In 2017-18, Khelo India started with a vision to find players from every house and introduce them to the world. This became our primary source of inspiration."

"This is not a commercial film. It is not just a culmination of five songs and fights. Actor Ram Charan wanted this to be an inspirational story, our Peddi's journey." And that, he insisted, is what brought the two of them together. "Ram Charan and I wanted to tell a good story. That brought us together," added Buchi Babu Sana.

"Every woman deserves to be respected, valued and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely," he concluded.

Buchi Babu Sana's Post On Peddi Backlash

Buchi Babu Sana wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously."

He added, "I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise. After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities."

The Controversy

The criticism has gathered pace on social media, where several users have also raised concerns about specific scenes in the film. Many have argued that Peddi's (Ram Charan's character) actions towards Achiyamma (Janhvi Kapoor's character) amount to 'objectification.'

The backlash has largely centred on the writing of Janhvi Kapoor's character rather than the film's direction or overall storytelling. Viewers say her role adds little to the narrative and primarily positions her as an object of desire for the male characters, limiting her agency and impact. Social media reactions have been particularly sharp, with users calling out what they describe as problematic visual choices and characterisation.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

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