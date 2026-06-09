<i>Peddi</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Does Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Film Pass First Monday Test Amid Backlash?

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stands at the threshold of crossing the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide after five days. In India, the film minted a staggering ₹169.70 crore (net), making it one of the biggest earners of the year so far.

Breaking down the numbers

On the first Monday since its release, Peddi collected a net of ₹12.05 crore across 7,905 shows, passing a crucial test, as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹201.92 crore and total India net collections to ₹169.70 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹1.00 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹47.00 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹248.92 crore.

Telugu remained the dominant contributor to Monday's collections, adding ₹10.40 crore.

Significance of Peddi in Telugu cinema

The film has emerged as one of the biggest openers in Telugu cinema history and is the 11th Telugu film to achieve the coveted ₹100 crore worldwide opening-day milestone.

"The achievement highlights Ram Charan's box-office pull and marks one of the biggest openings of his career. The result is particularly significant for the actor as it comes after the disappointing theatrical performance of Game Changer, reaffirming his status as one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars," reported trade tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR made a whopping ₹223 crore worldwide on day one.

Peddi backlash

Apart from minting money, Peddi came under severe scrutiny over Janhvi Kapoor's hyper-sexualised portrayal in the film. Celebrities across different walks of life shared their thoughts during the debate. Director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology and assured audiences he would make necessary changes following the backlash.

An excerpt from his note read, "Every woman deserves to be respected, valued and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely."

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.