Pati Patni Aur Woh: Sonakshi Sinha And Fans Want Kartik Aaryan To Keep His 'Chintu Tyagi' Look 'For Life'

Highlights Kartik Aaryan is shooting for Pati Patni Aur Who in Lucknow The actor shared his look from the film on Insta His fans flooded the post with comments such as "Cute" and "Amazing"

Kartik Aaryan revealed his first look from his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh as 'Chintu Tyagi' on his Instagram profile on Monday and the Internet wants him to stick to his new look, including Sonakshi Sinha, who went on to comment on Kartik's latest post: "You should keep this look for life."Dressed in a blue shirt and sporting moustache, the Luka Chhupi actor can be seen sitting in a government office with heaps of files around him. Kartik accompanied his post with an emotional note stating that it's "painful" yet "fun" leaving one character behind and getting into another one. Kartik calls it "perks of being an actor" and we couldn't agree more. "Chintu Tyagi. Leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is painful yet a fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life. #PatiPatniAurWoh," he captioned the photo.

Kartik's innocent and cute expression in the pic is winning hearts on the internet and the nine lakh likes on Insta prove it.

Kartik's Instafam flooded the post with comments such as "Cute" and "Amazing." One user wrote: "Great look on you," while other commented: "Keep this look in your next film also." "This look is so cute that you should keep it forever and ever," wrote another user on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekarm, who will also star in Pati Patni Aur Woh, recently took off to Lucknow to start shooting for the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title. It is a comical take on extra-marital affairs. The film will also feature Ananya Panday. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya will share the screen space for the first time in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is slated to release on December 6 this year.

