Kartik Aaryan Buys Same Mumbai Flat He Once Lived In As A Paying Guest: Report

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly brought a flat in Versova, Mumbai for Rs 1.60 crore, reports DNA. According to the report, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has purchased the same flat in which he once used to stay as a paying guest.The report stated that Kartik shared the flat with a few of his friends when he first shifted to Mumbai from Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and hadn't made it big in the film industry. "The Luka Chuppi star has paid Rs 1.60 crore for the pad in Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. The flat's carpet area is 459 sqft (total 551 sqft) and it's on the fifth floor of the building," stated the report.

As of now Kartik Aaryan hasn't opened up about his purchase. However, the DNA report claims that Kartik got the property's registration done in May this year. "Kartik signed the deal for his new property in the second half of May, and paid Rs 9.60 lakh as stamp duty for its registration. The documents also have his mother Mala Tiwari's name and mention his hometown Gwalior as their address," reports DNA.

Kartik's last project was Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kriti Sanon. His line-up of films includes Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punhnama 2, Akaash Vani, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others.

