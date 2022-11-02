Pathaan - Asked About The Film, Director Siddharth Anand Said This: 'Not Just A Film, It's An Emotion'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Siddharth Anand is the captain of 'Pathaan' as he is the one who helmed the film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

On Wednesday, the teaser of Siddharth's film was released to mark Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday.

Talking about his and the team's decision to unveil the action-packed teaser on SRK's birthday, Siddharth said, "The craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there's insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. And it's all due to the super stardom of this one man - Shah Rukh Khan. His fans, and we are talking of millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek of him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK's birthday!"

He added, "Shah Rukh Khan, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and Pathaan marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense."

For Siddharth, Pathaan is not just a film, it's an emotion. "We had to make a unit that justifies their wait to see something of Pathaan as well as the fact that we have chosen his birthday to release the first big asset of the film! It had to be spectacular and memorable at the same time and I think we have managed to make them very happy, given the incredible reaction that we are witnessing for Pathaan teaser. For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen," he shared.

'Pathaan' will release on January 25, 2023.