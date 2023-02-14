Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At Rs 475 Crore Not Out

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, now in its third week, is currently chasing Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. At the end of Day 20 in theatres, the film had made Rs 475.95 crore with Rs 4.10 crore being added to the total collection on Monday. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has shattered several records at the box office since opening in over 100 countries on January 25. The film co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"Pathaan crosses Rs 475 crore, begins its journey toward Rs 500 crore mark. (Week 3) Friday Rs 5.75 crore, Saturday Rs 11 crore, Sunday Rs 12.60 crore, Monday Rs 4.10 crore. Total: Rs 475.95 crore. Hindi. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh. It should be noted that weekday ticket prices are lower than weekend rates.

See Mr Adarsh's tweet here:

The ticket sales of Pathaan's Tamil and Telugu versions on Monday added up to Rs 10 lakh, bringing the total to Rs 17.30 crore in three weeks. The combined domestic business of Pathaan's Hindi version and the dubs adds up to Rs 493.25 crore so far.

Pathaan is set in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe which also contains Salman Khan's Tiger series and War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shah Rukh Khan, in his first lead role since 2018 film Zero, stars as the titular Pathaan, a RAW agent tasked with bringing down Jim, an agent gone rogue, played by John Abraham. Pathaan teams up with Deepika Padukone's character to tackle a terror threat from Jim.