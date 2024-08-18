Pashmina Roshan's Greece Holidays Summed Up With "A Pinch Of Salt, Lime And..."

Do not disturb Pashmina Roshan. She is currently on an all-girls trip in Greece with her BFFs Ridhaa Kapadi and Riddhima Sharma. To keep her fans in the loop, Pashmina shared a series of pictures on Instagram. In the first shot, she is seen posing against a stunning sea backdrop. Next, she is enjoying some sun on the beach with a friend. The post also includes several more snapshots showcasing the beautiful scenery and the girls having a great time. But the highlight has to be the last slide, which featured a note, seemingly left for them by other hotel guests. It read, “Hello, since in this building the walls are really thin, we ask you please to lower your voice, especially during the night, and in the early morning. We did not sleep. Thank you!!” The text on the photo humorously read, “Oops.”

“Taking life with a pinch of salt, lime and tequila,” read the text attached to Pashmina Roshan's carousel post. Responding to the post, Riddhima Sharma commented, “I said what you needed to hear.” It seems like an inside joke between the friends.

A few days ago, Pashmina Roshan shared another post featuring two pictures and a video. In the photos, the actress is seen setting travel fashion goals in a halterneck midi dress. The video captures the gentle waves of the sea. Revealing the location, Pashmina wrote, “Mykonos baby!” in the caption.

Before that, Pashmina Roshan shared pictures in a stylish swimwear set. The stunning beachy backdrop is so inviting that it might just make you want to pack your bags and head to Greece yourself. The side note simply read, “Perfect days.”

Pashmina Roshan is the cousin of super Hrithik Roshan. She made her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, which was released in June. The Nipun Dharmadhikari directorial also featured Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal.