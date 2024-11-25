Parvathy On Why She Supports Nayanthara In A Legal Battle Against Dhanush: " She's Not Someone Who Speaks Without Purpose"

Parvathy, who is known for calling a spade a spade, stood by Nayanthara in her big legal fight against Dhanush. The south star slapped Nayanthara with Rs 10 crore lawsuit for using a 3-second clip from Dhanush's production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the Netflix docuseries trailer. The legal battle intensified when Nayanthara slammed Dhanush in an open letter, shared on Instagram. Parvathy told Manorama News that actress like Nayanthara wouldn't write anything on social media without a solid ground. Citing her own reason to support her, Parvathy said, "Nayanthara, a self-made woman, a Lady Superstar, someone who built her career on her own, had to write such an open letter. She's not someone who speaks without purpose; we all know her. She wrote about her experiences in three pages, and that's why it's called an open letter. That's when I felt the need to support her. This is a real issue. All those supporting Nayanthara believe the truth in her letter."

"I understand what it is like to be unsupported. I've gone through it. I also understand how much help can influence a person. Thinking in that way, I will always support those individuals," Parvathy concluded.

Apart from Parvathy, other South stars like Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya Fahadh and Anupama Prmeswaran also showed support for Nayanthara by liking her post on Instagram.

An excerpt from Nayanthara's letter read, "After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests."

Following Nayanthara's letter, Dhanush's lawyer issued a statement threatening legal action if the content wasn't taken down within 24 hours. The statement from Dhanush's legal representative asserted, "Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright over the film NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN by using the same in your client's documentary named NAYANTHARA BEYOND THE FAIRYTALE within 24 hours, failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action, including but not limited to seeking damages to a sum of Rs. 10 crores against your client and Netflix India."

Nayanthara also shared a post thanking Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other producers who allowed her to use footage from their films for her documentary and granted her No Objection Certificates (NOCs) without any "hesitation and delay."