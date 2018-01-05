Parineeti Chopra's Beach Pic Is Utterly Dreamy. Location, Please?

Parineeti Chopra enjoyed a vacation and welcomed the New Year in an undisclosed location and the actress delighted everyone by sharing a wonderful picture on her Instagram account. The photograph shared by the 29-year-old actress is setting major vacation goals. From soaking in the sun at the beach to enjoying the picturesque sunset in the ocean, Parineeti's post on Instagram is sure to make you envious. In the picture posted by Parineeti, she is seen dressed in a bikini accessorised with sunglasses. We loved Parineeti's vacation style though her back is facing the camera in her photo. "Take me backkkk!!! Ocean lustingggggg. Sigh. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE," Instagrammed Parineeti. "Beautiful place as well as you," "WOW" and "stunning" are some of the comments on Parineeti's picture. In less than 24 hours, Parineeti's photo received 406,666 'likes.'
- Parineeti Chopra posted a new picture from her vacation
- Parineeti's photo will give you travel goals
- Parineeti will soon star in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Parineeti Chopra is currently filming Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor.
Parineeti and Arjun revealed their first looks from the film and all we could say was wow.
Presenting @ParineetiChopra in an all-new, never-seen-before avatar in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar | @SAPFTheFilmpic.twitter.com/DFnan37lF2— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 13, 2017
10th film 1 truth...Change is the only constant !!! Can't wait to begin filming this one #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar@yrf@SAPFTheFilmpic.twitter.com/SjZJw9f8Nu— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 31, 2017
Before heading to the beautiful beach vacation, Parineeti and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's team were shooting in Pithoragarh (also called chota Kashmir).
Parineeti posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos with director Dibakar Banerjee and Arjun. The pictures will definitely give you some chill vibes.
"Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a quirky story of a man and a woman, who are completely opposite to each other in thinking and approach, but suspicion and hate, reunite them," Parineeti told news agency IANS. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is scheduled to release on August 18, 2018.