Parineeti Chopra's Beach Pic Is Utterly Dreamy. Location, Please?

"Take me backkkk!!! Ocean lustingggggg," Instagrammed Parineeti

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 05, 2018 16:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parineeti Chopra's Beach Pic Is Utterly Dreamy. Location, Please?

Parineeti Chopra on her vacation. (Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Parineeti Chopra posted a new picture from her vacation
  2. Parineeti's photo will give you travel goals
  3. Parineeti will soon star in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Parineeti Chopra enjoyed a vacation and welcomed the New Year in an undisclosed location and the actress delighted everyone by sharing a wonderful picture on her Instagram account. The photograph shared by the 29-year-old actress is setting major vacation goals. From soaking in the sun at the beach to enjoying the picturesque sunset in the ocean, Parineeti's post on Instagram is sure to make you envious. In the picture posted by Parineeti, she is seen dressed in a bikini accessorised with sunglasses. We loved Parineeti's vacation style though her back is facing the camera in her photo. "Take me backkkk!!! Ocean lustingggggg. Sigh. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE," Instagrammed Parineeti. "Beautiful place as well as you," "WOW" and "stunning" are some of the comments on Parineeti's picture. In less than 24 hours, Parineeti's photo received 406,666 'likes.'

Here's the picture we are talking about.
 
 

Take me backkkk!!! Ocean lustingggggg. Sigh. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on



Parineeti Chopra is currently filming Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Parineeti and Arjun revealed their first looks from the film and all we could say was wow.
 
 

Before heading to the beautiful beach vacation, Parineeti and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's team were shooting in Pithoragarh (also called chota Kashmir).

Parineeti posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos with director Dibakar Banerjee and Arjun. The pictures will definitely give you some chill vibes.
 
 

Behind the scenes!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 
 
 

Smiley aur grumpy faraar @arjunkapoor @sapfthefilm #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 


Comments
Close [X]
This year is surely a busy one for Parineeti and full of surprises for us. Parineeti will not only star in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor but also in Namastey Canada, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's Namastey London.

"Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a quirky story of a man and a woman, who are completely opposite to each other in thinking and approach, but suspicion and hate, reunite them," Parineeti told news agency IANS. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is scheduled to release on August 18, 2018.

Trending

parineeti chopraparineeti chopra beach picSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs IndiaUS Cuts Aid To Pakistan