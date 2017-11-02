Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar To Go On Floors This Week

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Golmaal Again, will start filming her next film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, this week. The team of the film and actor Arjun Kapoor, who will share screen space with Parineeti in the film, will head to Delhi on Sunday, reports news agency IANS. Parineeti, who was present at a special screening of Golmaal Again held for the underprivileged kids with Smile Foundation, said, “Shooting will start within this week. Sunday we're heading to Delhi. Post that, we will be going to the Indo-Nepal border, so it is going to be one hectic shoot,” reports IANS.
Highlights
- Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor will start filming their new film
- Arjun Kapoor stars as a cop in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
- Arjun and Parineeti will also star in Namastey Canada
Parineeti and Arjun have co-starred in 2012’s Ishaqzaade. Of their on-screen chemistry, Parineeti told: "I have done an intense film with Arjun before, so there is a comfort level. We both are really excited about the film, we are doing preparations and workshops every day.”
Recently, Arjun also shared the first look from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he plays a cop. Here’s what Arjun had posted:
The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress also talked about Arjun's first look from the film. "I think Arjun is really sexy in his first look, I think he looks great in uniform and my look will be out soon, once the makers decide. But I am really excited about it. My look is completely new... so is the film. So I am really excited to show my look for the film. Hopefully, in the coming two-three days we will release my look,” IANS quoted Parineeti as saying.
This year is surely a busy one for Parineeti and full of surprises for us. Parineeti will not only star in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor but also in Namastey Canada, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s Namastey London.
"Once we finish Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, we will start Namastey Canada. I and Arjun need to prep a little and we have some other work that needs to be finished, and after that, we will start the shoot,” Parineeti said.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a quirky story of a man and a woman, who are completely opposite to each other in thinking and approach, but suspicion and hate, reunite them. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is scheduled to release on August 18, 2018.
(With IANS inputs)