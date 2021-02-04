Parineeti Chopra, The Girl On The Epic Caption Train

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra couldn't be more happy. While the picture she shared might have a different story to tell but she is happy, alright. If anything, they might just be a few tears of joy on seeing the reactions to her recently-released trailer of The Girl On The Train. Parineeti, being her adorably honest self, revealed in her caption that she had to charge her cell phone 4 times ever since the release of the trailer. Sharing a still from the trailer, she captioned the post: "Me when I see the reactions to the trailer (have charged my phone 4 times since yesterday). Thank you - from the entire team. Our hearts our full." This is what Parineeti Chopra shared:

If there was a train of strong caption game, Parineeti Chopra would be on it for sure (you see what we did there). Anyway, a few weeks ago, she shared this picture from the sets of the film and she wrote: "The girl in pain." This is the post we are talking about:

The much-awaited trailer of The Girl On The Train released on Wednesday, which showcases the life of Mira Kapoor, an alcoholic, who suffers from amnesia. The story is centered around murder, obsession, jealousy and high-octane thrill. Check out the trailer here:

The film is slated to release on streaming giant Netflix on February 26. It is a Bollywood remake of the English version that starred Emily Blunt in the lead role. The Hollywood film was an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.