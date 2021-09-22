Parineeti Chopra Shares Fam Jam Pic From Maldives. Here's Who She's Missing

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy parineetichopra)

Maldives seems to be the most favourite destination of Bollywood celebrities. After a slew of stars travelled to the island country for a short vacation, it was time for Parineeti Chopra to soak in some sun and enjoy the blue waters of Maldives. The Girl On The Train actress shared a picture with her parents, Neena and Pawan Chopra, and her brother, Shivang Chopra on Instagram. Parineeti also mentioned that she was missing her other brother, Sahaj Chopra. She captioned the photo , "Fam jam, took out our cam! "Missing you stupid boy, Sahaj Chopra."

On her Instagram stories, Parineeti shared photos with her family on the boat, one of her picture features Parineeti posing on the beach. She also posted several pictures of her feet in the water and the sand.

After her mini vacay, Parineeti is back in Mumbai. She was spotted at the airport with her family. She donned a classic white tee with blue denim shorts and layered it with an oversized blazer and a white Prada bag and Gucci leather slippers.

On September 6, as Shuddh Desi Romance completed eight years of its release, Parineeti remembered her co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor. She posted a snippet from the movie along with the caption, "Miss you Sush. Miss you Rishi sir. Remembering you today #8YearsOfShuddhDesiRomance #RishiKapoor #SushantSinghRajput Vaani Kapoor #ManeeshSharma #AdityaChopra Shanoo Sharmar Sachin Jigar Jaideep Sahni."

Having spent almost a decade in the industry, Parineeti Chopra has appeared in many movies such as Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Namaste England, Jabariya Jodi, The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and more.