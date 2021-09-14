Inside Parineeti Chopra's Home - A Walk Through Her Shoe Closet. BFF Sania Mirza Comments

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo (courtesy parineetichopra)

It'll be an understatement if we say Parineeti Chopra is fond of shoes. She absolutely loves them in a more-the-merrier kind of way. And hence, Parineeti Chopra also has a swanky shoe closet at home. The 32-year-old actress recently shared glimpses of her Mumbai apartment and the décor is so pretty! Parineeti Chopra meant it to be an ROFL post about how she loves to dress up - she cracked a self-directed joke at herself about taking her own sweet time to get ready. "Be ready in 5, I promise," Parineeti captioned her photos. Parineeti's post is like a walk through her shoe closet, which comprises mostly sneakers and a few select pieces by Gucci, Balenciaga and Jimmy Choo.

The second photo in Parineeti's post is a look into her dressing room, which comes with floor length windows. Parineeti Chopra's bestie, tennis champion Sania Mirza said what was in our mind, in the comments section: "So jealous. Want."

Parineeti Chopra often trends for her adorable posts on Instagram: "You've gotta appreciate life every single day," she captioned a recent post.

Here are some more slice-of-life glimpses of Parineeti Chopra's life as a celeb. She loves coffee and long drives.

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and is best known for films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance and Hasee Toh Phasee. This year, Parineeti Chopra has featured in three movies - in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, she co-stars with Arjun Kapoor while she plays the protagonist in The Girl On The Train. In the Saina Nehwal biopic, Parineeti plays the titular role.