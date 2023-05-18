In New Pics From Parineeti Chopra's Engagement To Raghav Chadha, One With Her Dad Getting Emotional

Raghav Chadha with Parineeti Chopra. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a dreamy and intimate ceremony in Delhi, last weekend. Now, the actress has treated fans to a set of new pictures from the ceremony and in particular, the Sikh ardaas that was conducted at Kapurthala House on May 13. In the images, the couple is seen seated in front of the family, friends and guests who are watching the ceremony in rapt attention. In one of the images, where Parineeti and Raghav are being blessed by the head of the Akal Takht, one can spot Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra getting emotional and wiping his eyes. It was not just the fans who were quick to spot the heart-warming moment. Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra wrote, “A casual Papa tearing up in the background is the highlight [heart emoji].” Sahaj Chopra – also Parineeti's brother – dropped heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra wrote in the caption, “Ardaas. Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Following the ceremony, the couple shared a set of pictures and announced the happy news to their fans. In her caption, Parineeti Chopra gushed, “Everything I prayed for… I said yes!” Raghav Chadha shared the same pictures with the caption, “Everything I prayed for… She said yes!”

This was followed by a gratitude note from the couple to fans which was shared by Parineeti Chopra on social media. The note says, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, especially on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

See the post here:



Reports of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dating gained momentum when they were photographed together at a popular Mumbai eatery earlier this year. Subsequently, they were spotted together on a couple of occasions, at the airport and even an IPL match.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and The Great Indian Rescue with Akshay Kumar.