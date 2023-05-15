Parineeti Chopra's Mom Reena On Raghav Chadha Engagement: 'Reasons That Make You Believe In God'

Image was shared by Reena Chopra. (courtesy: reenachopra.art)

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are now officially engaged and the to-be-bride's mother Reena Chopra could not be happier. A day after the couple threw an engagement bash for their friends and family, Parineeti's mom Reena Chopra shared an image of the couple from the event alongside a heartfelt note, thanking god for facilitating the union. In an extensive Instagram post, she wrote, "There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougodI wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them."

Take a look at the lovely post here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement might be over but celebrations across social media continued throughout the weekend. A recent video of the couple that emerged online, showed the duo cutting their engagement cake. In it we can see Parineeti and Raghav cutting and feeding each other cake. Then the video progresses to them dancing their heart out. We are also given a glimpse of the venue where the intimate ceremony took place in Delhi. The video ends as Raghav Chadha steal a kiss after cutting the cake.

The video featuring the newly engaged couple is all heart and cannot be missed. Take a look here:

In an earlier video from the event, Raghav Chadha can be spotted planting a kiss of Parineeti's cheeks as the actress hums a song.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House on Saturday evening in attendance of family members and close friends. The happy couple shared the news with their social media family by sharing identical posts. "Everything I prayed for...I said yes...Waaheguru ji meher karan...," wrote Parineeti. "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes.Waaheguru ji meher karan...," read Raghav Chadha's caption.

Rumours regarding Parineeti and Raghav's alleged relationship became the talk of the town after they made an appearance together at a restaurant a few months back.

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics.