Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Are Happiest While Cutting The Engagement Cake. Video Inside

Still from a video shared on Twitter. (courtesy: btownreport)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement bash might be over but celebrations across social media continue. A recent video of the couple has emerged online, which shows the duo cutting their engagement cake. The video begins and ends on a happy note. In it we can see Parineeti and Raghav cutting and feeding each other cake. Then the video progresses to them dancing their heart out. We are also given a glimpse of the venue where the intimate ceremony took place in Delhi. The video ends as Raghav Chadha steal a kiss after cutting the cake.

The video featuring the newly engaged couple is all heart and cannot be missed. Take a look here:

In an earlier video from the event, Raghav Chadha can be spotted planting a kiss of Parineeti's cheeks as the actress hums a song.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House on Saturday evening in attendance of family members and close friends. The happy couple shared the news with their social media family by sharing identical posts. "Everything I prayed for...I said yes...Waaheguru ji meher karan...," wrote Parineeti. "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes.Waaheguru ji meher karan...," read Raghav Chadha's caption.

Wishes poured in for the happy couple from all quarters. From Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood actress's industry friends flooded her Instagram comment section with wishes. Parineeti Chopra's aunt (Priyanka Chopra's mom) Madhu Chopra, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings."

Rumours regarding Parineeti and Raghav's alleged relationship became the talk of the town after they made an appearance together at a restaurant a few months back.