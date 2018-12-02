Parineeti Chopra Reveals 'Bridesmaids Didn't Have To Worry About' New Bride Priyanka Because Of 'Jiju' Nick Jonas

Seen this pic from Priyanka's mehendi?

Highlights Parineeti shared a wonderful message for Priyanka and Nick "Welcome to the family Nick jiju," she added Parineeti is attending Priyanka's wedding festivities in Jodhpur

Parineeti Chopra, who is attending Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding in Jodhpur, let us in one a fun detail from the couple's mehendi ceremony on Friday in a new social media post. That was actually Parineeti's way of sending out a wonderful message to "jiju" Nick Jonas as she welcomed him to the Chopra family. Sharing a photo from the mehendi ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Parineeti wrote: "The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I'm so happy that the Jonas and the Chopra family is now united!"

Aww, how sweet is that? Apart from Parineeti, the bride squad also included actress Sophie Turner (Nick brother Joe Jonas' fiancee), who may have switched sides and was clearly one of the loudest cheer-leaders for Team Bride.

The MEHENDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy & comfortable at all times.

But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I'm so happy that the Jonas & the Chopra family is now United! pic.twitter.com/AIbvUjMIRY — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 2, 2018

For the mehendi ceremony, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas opted for stunning outfits from the collections of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The newlyweds released pictures from their fun-filled mehendi ceremony and revealed the Chopras and the Jonas enjoyed twice over because: "One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others' faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with amalgamation of both was so, so amazing... Once again we made it our own and it was afternoon that kicked of the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

Priyanka and Nick had a Christian wedding on Saturday at the same venue, which was reportedly officiated by Nick's father Paul Kevin Sr. The couple and their families, including the bridesmaid and the Team Groom, opted for Ralph Lauren couture for the Christian wedding. The couple's Christian wedding was attended by the Ambanis, Arpita Khan Sharma and YouTuber Lilly Singh, among others.

Priyanka and Nick, who are maintaining a strict no-photos policy at their Jodhpur wedding, have not released any wedding pictures yet. Priyanka and Nick will expectedly have a Hindu wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace today.