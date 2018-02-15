Pari Trailer: Who's Afraid Of Anushka Sharma? You Will Be

The trailer of Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Pari was just unveiled and it is every bit horrifying. The trailer opens on Anushka Sharma and a spooky voice echoes in the background. "Jiss kaam ke liye bani hai na, vo kaam jaan jao ho gaya," is heard. Later, Parambrata Chatterjee's character is introduced, who rescues Anushka Sharma, against the wishes of his mother. He asks her, "Kaun maarna chahta hai?" Her reply - "Vo aadmi." Enter Rajat Kapoor. It seems that Anushka plays the role of a possessed girl. However, it is unclear whether she will star in a double role in the film. Now, coming back to Pari trailer. As mentioned earlier, it is surely not for the faint-hearted and it 'isn't a 'fairy tale.'
Highlights
- The trailer opens on Anushka and a spooky voice echoes in the background
- Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor are also introduced
- Pari releases on March 2
Anushka Sharma is all set to send shivers down your spine.
Watch Pari trailer here. "The devil's out to play," reads the tagline of the poster.
Pari is Anushka's third film as a producer, after NH10 and Phillauri. The film is directed by Prosit Roy. She co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films with her brother Karnesh Sharma. Actor Parambrata Chatterjee is best-known for his role in Vidya Balan's Kahaani.
Anushka has earlier scared the heck out of us with some spooky screamers and posters of Pari. Like these:
Dare to be Anushka Sharma's Valentine?
When something's 'more haunting than your Monday blues.'
CommentsRanveer Singh, like all of us, gave an epic reaction. "Aree Baap re," he commented.
Pari releases on March 2 (during Holi). Ready for it? After Pari, Anushka Sharma has Zero and Sui Dhaaga lined-up for release.