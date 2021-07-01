'Parents Were Giving Me Looks': Meezaan Jaaferi On Rumoured Romance With Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya with Meezaan Jaaferi. (Image courtesy: navyananda )

Highlights Navya and Meezaan frequently trend for their Instagram exchanges

"My parents were giving me looks," said Meezaan

"I don't want to include any of her family," he added

Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan, who has denied rumours of dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on several occasions, in a recent interview with ETimes, addressed the rumours and talked about the effect it had on him. When the actor was asked if it was awkward visiting Jalsa, Meezaan told ETimes, "At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like 'what is this?' and I was like 'even I don't know'. I last went there (Jalsa) when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there."

The actor revealed that he last visited Jalsa during a Diwali bash (held in 2019). "Honestly, me and Navya are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of places and that is unfair. It's her private life. I don't want to include any of her family. It's really unfair to be talking about someone else at this point of time." Speaking of the presence of paparazzi outside Jalsa, he added, "I last went there when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there. Jalsa is actually a monument, you cannot be missed by the paparazzi if you go there."

Meezaan Jaaferi, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror a few years ago, stated that he and Navya Nanda are "good friends". He said, "We're from the same friends' circle. She's my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in any relationship with anyone." Meezaan was referring to his sister Alaviaa Jaaferi, who is one of Navya's closest friends. Navya often features on Alaviaa's Instagram posts.

Meezaan Jaaferi made his Bollywood debut with the film Malaal, which also starred Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal. He will also feature in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 also starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash.

Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University last year. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.