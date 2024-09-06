Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were pictured at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday evening. Mom-to-be Deepika was stunning as ever in a green saree and she was complemented by husband Ranveer Singh. The baby is due in September. They had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

See the photos here:

Deepika Padukone broke the Internet with pictures from her pregnancy shoot. Ranveer Singh was also a part of the pictures.

The couple announced the pregnancy news with this post.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Before Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone was seen in the high-octane action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The next leg of the cop universe film, Singham Again, also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.