Ranveer Singh Helps Wife Deepika Padukone With Her Dress As She Gets Into The Car. Talk About Couple Goals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended their cousin's wedding in Mumbai. Several photos and videos from their recent appearance have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, the couple are seen walking hand-in-hand. Another shows Ranveer leading Deepika to the car and waiting until she is comfortably seated. He can also be seen helping the actress with her dress as she got into the car.

For the occasion, Deepika chose a beautifully embroidered anarkali set with a matching dupatta. She paired the kurta with a heavily embroidered dupatta draped over her shoulders. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked sharp in an ivory sherwani.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl on September 8. The couple announced the birth of their daughter through a social media post. They shared a joint post with a note that simply read. "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

On Diwali last year, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. "'Dua': Meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," they captioned the post.

ICYDK: The couple, who began their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and married in 2018, announced their pregnancy last year.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.