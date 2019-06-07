Pankhuri Awasthy To Join The Cast Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Reports

Pankhuri Awasthy shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Pankhuri Awasthy, who was last featured in 2017 TV soap Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, will reportedly make a comeback after two years with popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pinkvilla stated in a report. The report further said that Pankhuri confirmed her entry in the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pankhuri briefed about the character she will be playing and said: "She's a simple yet mature girl who'll gradually make a place for herself in the family given her soft spoken, loving and caring demeanour." Pankhuri got married to TV personality Gautam Rode last year in February.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around the love story of Kartik and Naira (lead characters) and their day to day encounter with families issues. The show will reportedly be seen taking a leap of almost five years after Naira dies in a car accident. Following the leap, Pankhuri's character will reportedly be seen entering Kartik's family. It is also reported that the show will show Kartik's family's consistent trial to improve his relationship with Pankhuri's character.

It is being reported that Pankhuri will be roped in opposite the show's lead actor Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Pankhuri said that she knows the fanbase of Kartik and Naira (played by Shivangi Joshi) and hopes that her character can "make a space" for itself in the show. "Yes... they've got a huge following... So I'm sure the fans wouldn't want that (Kaira separation even if temporary)... I just hope that this character can make a place for itself too," she said.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode, who is famous for his role in Saraswatichandra, got married in a traditional ceremony at Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar (Rajasthan). Take a look at the pictures from their wedding ceremonies:

Pankhuri has also featured in shows like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn and Kaun Hai?.