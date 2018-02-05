Inside Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics

Television actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy had their first shaadi function - mehendi ceremony in Alwar, Rajasthan today. Gautam posted a photo on Instagram from the mehendi festivities and captioned it: "New beginnings" while Pankhuri too shared a lovely photo with Gautam and wrote: "The countdown is over. First day, first function." Pankhuri looked beautiful in a pink lehenga by Kalki Fashion and Gautam complemented her in a blue kurta-pyjama by designers Pawan and Pranav. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy met on the sets of TV show Razia Sultanand also later worked together in Suryaputra Karn. This is what Gautam and Pankhuri shared on social media.
Highlights
- Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's mehendi pictures are viral
- The couple shared their pictures on social media
- Gautam and Pankhuri have worked together in Suryaputra Karn
Bollywoodlife reports that Gautam and Pankhuri are getting married in Alwar today. The festivities include a roka ceremony. Only family members and close friends are invited.
Pictures of Gautam and Pankhuri from their ongoing wedding festivities have been shared by various fan clubs on social media.
In one of the pictures, the couple pose for a perfect picture at their mehendi function while in the other, Gautam is seen enjoying the haldi ceremony.
These pictures will definitely give you shaadi vibes.
Pictures from their engagement ceremony have also been shared. Take a look.
TV actor Karan Wahi also shared Gautam and Pankhuri's photo on social media and wrote: "Time for the most awaited bachelor to pass the baton ...wish u happiness till eternity mere bhai urf mere badhe @rodegautam."
Congratulations, Gautam and Pankhuri.