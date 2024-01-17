Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy Share Pics From Their Twins' Annaprashan

Gautam shared this image. (courtesy: GautamRode)

Television couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who became parents to twins last year, shared pictures from their Annaprashan (Rice Ceremony) on their Instagram profiles. In the pictures, Gautam-Pankhuri and their kids (Radhya and Raditya) can be seen dressed up in white outfits. In the adorable pictures shared, the couple can be seen kissing their kids, posing with them. There's also a glimpse of empty bowls. Gautam and Pankhuri simply wrote in the caption, "Radhya and Raditya's Annaprashan." Take a look:

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy often post pictures with their kids. A couple of days back, they shared a picture on their Instagram profiles. In the picture, Gautam and Pankhuri can be seen holding their kids on their laps. They simply wrote in the caption, "Three stripes- make it four!"

The new year post of the couple featured a mirror selfie with their kids. They wrote in the caption, "Hello 2024!" Take a look:

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed their twin babies on July 26. The couple shared the good news on Instagram with identical posts. The message on the postcard read, "Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of four journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings." In the caption, the couple wrote, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us." Take a look at the post here:

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy got married on February 5, 2018. Gautam Rode became a household name for his shows like Saraswatichandra, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, and Teri Meri Love Stories. On the other hand, Pankhuri has featured in daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, and Razia Sultan.