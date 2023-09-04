A Peek Into Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode's Twins' Naming Ceremony

Image was shared by Pankhuri Awasthy. (Courtesy: pankhuri313)

Television actress Pankhuri Awasthy has shared a video on Instagram Stories from the “NaamKaran Sanskaar [the ceremony of naming the child]” of her twins. Pankhuri and her husband Gautam Rode welcomed a son and a daughter in July this year. In the video, Pankhuri Awasthy, dressed in an ivory ensemble, and Gautam are seen offering prayers. Pankhuri's mother Arti Awasthy can be seen sitting next to the couple. We can also spot a group of people singing devotional tracks. Along with the video, Pankhuri wrote, “NaamKaran Sanskaar”.

Now, take a look at the Raksha Bandhan celebration at the Awasthy-Rode household. The television actress shared a close-up photo of the adorable moment when she and her husband Gautam Rode assisted their newborns in tying the rakhi. “First Raksha Bandhan of our babies [red hearts],” read the caption.

Last month on August 26, the couple celebrated the “1 month birthday” of their babies. “Happy 1 month birthday my babies! mumma and daddy Love you so so much![evil eyes],” they captioned the post.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed their twin babies on July 26. The couple shared the good news on Instagram with identical posts. The message on the postcard read, "Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of four journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings." In the caption, the couple wrote, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us."

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy got married on February 5, 2018.

Gautam Rode became a household name for his shows like Saraswatichandra, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, and TeriMeri Love Stories. On the other hand, Pankhuri has featured in daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, and Razia Sultan.