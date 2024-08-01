Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Reveal Twin Babies' Faces To The World On 1st Birthday. See Post

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode welcomed twin babies - a son and a daughter in July last year. On July 30, the little munchkins Radhya and Raditya turned one year old. On the special occasion, the couple revealed the babies' faces for the first time. Pankhuri shared a series of pictures from the little ones' royal-themed birthday party. While the actress opted for a pink dress. Gautam wore a blue T-shirt and pants. One of the pictures feature the venue decorated with blue and pink balloons. Another snapshot shows two cakes placed on the table.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Pankhuri wrote, "A Prince and Princess Royal Soiree. The idea for the theme came from R & R's Dadu, who, right when they came into this world, declared them his Prince and Princess' and everyone followed suit. Thank you for bringing our theme to life."

Earlier, Pankhuri Awasthy shared her postpartum fitness journey, revealing how she managed to regain her pre-pregnancy shape within just seven months of giving birth.

Opening up about her weight loss journey, Pankhuri Awasthy spoke about her pregnancy and subsequent efforts to shed the extra weight. She disclosed that she initially weighed 47 kg before pregnancy and gained around 21-22 kg during the gestation period. Within a week postpartum, she shed around 10 kg, primarily comprising water weight, baby weight, and placenta. Despite facing fluctuations in weight for the following three months, hovering between 56-58 kg, Pankhuri Awasthy said that she embarked on a dedicated diet regimen four months after giving birth, aiming to "reclaim her pre-pregnancy figure".

For the unversed, Pankhuri Awasthy married Gautam Rode in 2018. They met and fell in love on the sets of Suryaputra Karn.