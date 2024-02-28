Pankhuri Awasthy Reveals How She Returned To Size 'S' Within 7 Months Of Welcoming Twins

Pankhuri Awasthy shared this image (courtesy: pankhuri313)

Pankhuri Awasthy, who married her Suryaputra Karn co-star Gautam Rode in 2018, is now savouring the joys of parenthood with their adorable twin babies, Radhya and Raditya. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their twins' growth and their experiences as doting parents with their fans. Recently, Pankhuri Awasthy took to her Instagram handle to share her postpartum fitness journey, revealing how she managed to regain her pre-pregnancy shape within just seven months of giving birth.

Opening up about her weight loss journey, Pankhuri Awasthy spoke about her pregnancy and subsequent efforts to shed the extra weight. She disclosed that she initially weighed 47 kg before pregnancy and gained around 21-22 kg during the gestation period. Within a week postpartum, she shed around 10 kg, primarily comprising water weight, baby weight, and placenta. Despite facing fluctuations in weight for the following three months, hovering between 56-58 kg, Pankhuri Awasthy said that she embarked on a dedicated diet regimen four months after giving birth, aiming to "reclaim her pre-pregnancy figure".

She wrote, "Life 7 months post partum! Getting there! My weight when I got pregnant was 47. Out of the 21/22 kg's that I put on...Lost 10 kg's within 1 week postpartum (obviously water weight, babies weight, placentas etc) . Was a fluctuating 56-58 for a good 3 months plus.. started my diet on 23rd November, 4 months post partum. Now I'm 7 months post partum, a three month diet.. (where I ate almost everything and in good quantity considering breast feeding two babies) and have lost almost 5-6 kgs.. By everything I dont Mean that I didn't make the necessary changes as suggested by my dietician .. but what I do mean is that this is possibly the only diet I could have followed given the love I have for food and good tasting food. While my diet is over now.. I know that in these 3 months my eating habits have changed and those changes in my diet I'm not going to be leaving . So all in all happy happy to be almost back to where I was. Back in my old jeans, back in my size "s" . It's actually really not about the size.. coz I loved being fuller and pregnant.. but that sense of being closer to who and how you were also is big.. so here's to that!

Additionally, Pankhuri Awasthy said that for three months (during which she continued breastfeeding her twins), she diligently followed her diet plan, albeit with occasional deviations due to her fondness for delicious food. She credited her dietician for guiding her through the process. She also expressed her satisfaction in returning to her old size, fitting into her previous jeans, and feeling closer to her pre-pregnancy self.