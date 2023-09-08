Gautam Rode - Pankhuri Awasthy Name Their Twins Radhya And Raditya

Gautam and Pankhuri with their babies. (Courtesy: GautamRode)

Television couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy revealed the names of their twins on the occasion of Janmashtami. They have named their twins Radhya and Raditya. The couple shared identical posts on their Instagram feeds. They shared videos from Janmashtami celebrations where their family members can be seen dancing, enjoying the festive fervour to their fullest. Gautam and Pankhuri also revealed the detailed meanings of the names in Sanskrit and Javanese. The couple wrote in the caption, "Grateful for all of Gods blessings.. with wide smiles, echoing laughter, a whole lot of dancing and our hearts full .. we along with our babies. RADHYA and RADITYA wish you all a very Happy Janmashtami."

They added, "RADHYA One who is worthy of worship . Also an endearing name for Radha ji who in Hinduism is revered as the Goddess of Love, Tenderness, Compassion, and Devotion. She is the incarnation of MahaLakshmi and also is the Mūlaprakriti- the Supreme goddess, the embodiment of spiritual love and Krishna's feminine counterpart and internal potency. In Sanskrit Her name means prosperity, success, perfection. They say..Lord Krishna enchants the world, but Radhya enchants even him!"

About Raditya, they wrote, "RADITYA means Surya - the Sun. Ra is the ancient Egyptian deity of the Sun. One of the most important Gods in ancient Egyptian religion, Ra ruled in all parts of the created world: the sky, the earth, and the underworld. He was believed to have ruled as the first pharaoh of Egypt. He was the God of the sun, order, kings and the sky. Ra in Sanskrit means Fire and strength. They continued, "Aditya refers to the offspring of Aditi, the goddess representing infinity. In Sanskrit usage, all the Vedic Ādityas (Rig Veda - twelve in number and as bright and pure as streams of water, free from all guile and falsehood, blameless and perfect) metamorphosed into one composite deity, Surya, the Sun and all their attributes merged into that of Surya. Surya is the Lord of Simha (Leo).

In Javanese Raditya means this, "In old Javanese (from Indonesia) - Ra +‎ Aditya , derived from Sanskrit words Ravi +‎ Aditya also means Sun or the light of the Sun or Sunday - the day of the Sun. Similar to Surya or Ravi being the basis of Ravivara , in the Hindu Calendar."

Last month on August 26, the couple celebrated the "1 month birthday" of their babies. "Happy 1 month birthday my babies! mumma and daddy Love you so so much![evil eyes]," they captioned the post. Take a look at the post here:

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed their twin babies on July 26. The couple shared the good news on Instagram with identical posts. The message on the postcard read, "Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of four journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love and blessings." In the caption, the couple wrote, "As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us."

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy got married on February 5, 2018. Gautam Rode became a household name for his shows like Saraswatichandra, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, and Teri Meri Love Stories. On the other hand, Pankhuri has featured in daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, and Razia Sultan.