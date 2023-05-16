Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Expecting Twins. 'I Had Manifested This,' She Says

Image was shared by Gautam Rode.(courtesy: rodegautam )

Almost a month after announcing the news of her pregnancy, Television actress Pankhuri Awasthy has now revealed that she and her husband Gautam rode are expecting twins. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, would-be-mother Pankhuri Awasthy said that though she and her husband Gautam were aware of the situation, they wanted to keep the information private until now. She noted, "Gautam wanted to keep the news about having twins private. He felt it is something that the family should know and therefore we did not share it with everyone. However, whenever someone asked me about my baby, I always felt like saying 'babies'. Gautam and I are blessed that we are having twin babies."

Pankhuri Awasthy, who has been married to Gautam Rode for over 5 years, also opened up about the moment she got to know she was carrying twins. She told ETimes, "When I was shooting in December, I did a test and came to know that I was pregnant but the doctor did not call me immediately for a test or a scan. I continued shooting and then had some complications, due to which Gautam and I had to rush to the doctor. And at that time, while the doctor was examining me, he said, 'I have to congratulate you twice,' and I replied saying, 'I knew it'. I had manifested this. I used to often tell Gautam how it would be great to have twins... we don't have to get pregnant again and in one pregnancy, you get two babies. So, when the doctor informed me, I was extremely happy and felt blessed. Gautam, who was sitting behind me, looking at the monitor, was spellbound and had no words."

A month back, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy in a rather adorable way. They posted an animated clip of themselves. The reel begins with a wedding shot and then the video transitions to a shot where Pankhuri's animated version is seen with a baby bump with a text on the slide that reads: "Good News." The caption alongside the video is, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes. Thank you, Pixie Dust Design, for creating these visuals for us."

Take a look at the post here:

Gautam and Pankhuri first met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. "During the cocktail party, Pankhuri revealed that Gautam had come across as a snob when they first met on their show's set, while the actor wondered who the hall was when he saw her walking around in casual clothes ahead of call-time, admitting to being taken aback when she eventually emerged for a shot in character as Drapaudi," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Pankhuri has also featured in shows like Kya Qasoor Hai Amala Ka? and Razia Sultan.