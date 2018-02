Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Are Married. See Wedding Pics

Highlights Pankhuri wore a red and golden lehenga Gautam complemented her in a cream-coloured sherwani The wedding festivities began on Sunday

Television stars Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are now married . Pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony were shared by various fan clubs on social media. Pankhuri wore a red and goldenwith gold jewellery while Gautam complemented his bride in a cream-coloured. The wedding festivities, which began on Sunday, took place at Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar (Rajasthan). The wedding was preceded by aceremony,and ring-exchanging function. "Gautam and Pankhuri had exchanged rings during Diwali last year as part of a formal proposal but wanted to have a formal ceremony before the wedding with their family and friends in attendance. Thehappened in the evening with actress Nigaar Khan performing on some Bollywood hits," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.Please welcome Mr and Mrs Gautam Rode.Last evening, both Gautam and Pankhuri delighted their fans with a picture of them from theirceremony. "New Beginnings," wrote Gautam.Check out these wonderful pictures from theirandceremony.Gautam Rode is best-known for his role in the TV show. The couple first met on the sets of. "During the cocktail party, Pankhuri revealed that Gautam had come across as a snob when they first met on their show's set, while the actor wondered who thewas when he saw her walking around in casual clothes ahead of call-time, admitting to be taken aback when she eventually emerged for a shot in character as Drapaudi," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. Pankhuri has also featured in shows likeand. Gautam's film, opposite Zarine Khan, released last year.Congratulations, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy.