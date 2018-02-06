Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Are Married. See Wedding Pics

Television stars Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are now married. Pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony were shared by various fan clubs on social media. Pankhuri wore a red and golden lehenga with gold jewellery while Gautam complemented his bride in a cream-coloured sherwani. The wedding festivities, which began on Sunday, took place at Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar (Rajasthan). The wedding was preceded by a mehendi ceremony, shagun and ring-exchanging function. "Gautam and Pankhuri had exchanged rings during Diwali last year as part of a formal proposal but wanted to have a formal ceremony before the wedding with their family and friends in attendance. The sangeet happened in the evening with actress Nigaar Khan performing on some Bollywood hits," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.
Please welcome Mr and Mrs Gautam Rode.
Last evening, both Gautam and Pankhuri delighted their fans with a picture of them from their mehendi ceremony. "New Beginnings," wrote Gautam.
Check out these wonderful pictures from their mehendi and haldi ceremony.
Gautam Rode is best-known for his role in the TV show Saraswatichandra. The couple first met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. "During the cocktail party, Pankhuri revealed that Gautam had come across as a snob when they first met on their show's set, while the actor wondered who the jhalli was when he saw her walking around in casual clothes ahead of call-time, admitting to be taken aback when she eventually emerged for a shot in character as Drapaudi," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.
Congratulations, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy.