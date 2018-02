Gautam Rode And Pankhuri Awasthy Are Reportedly Getting Married. Pics Here

Highlights They are reportedly getting married in Alwar Pictures of Pankhuri, Gautam from their mehendi ceremony have gone viral They got engaged last October

A post shared by Gautam & Pankhuri Holics (@gautampankhuriholics) on Feb 4, 2018 at 10:23am PST

A post shared by Gautam & Pankhuri Holics (@gautampankhuriholics) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:59pm PST

A post shared by Gautam & Pankhuri Holics (@gautampankhuriholics) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:57pm PST

Television actor Gautam Rode is getting married to fiancee Pankhuri Awasthy, Bollywoodlife reports. Pictures of the couple, from what appears to be theirceremony, have been shared widely across social media. However, neither Gautam nor Pankhuri have confirmed about their wedding. The pictures shared by a couple's fan club on Instagram features Pankhuri in a beautiful bright pinkand Gautam, wearing a navy blue, stands beside her, along with a friend. Bollywoodlife reports that Gautam and Pankhuri are getting married in Alwar (Rajasthan) today. The festivities include aand a small ring-exchanging ceremony. Only family members and close friends are invited.Here are the pictures that have been shared. (Swipe right to see more).Gautam Rode is best-known for his role in the TV show. Gautam and Pankhuri first met on the sets of their mythological show. Later, Pankhuri featured as the lead actress inandTheir engagement ceremony was held during Diwali and was also a closed-knit affair. "They had a smallceremony attended by their families. Both Gautam and Pankhuri are introverts and they have always remained guarded about their personal lives. They have been together for almost two years now and decided to get engaged during Diwali, making it even more special for their loved ones," a source told Bombay Times After their engagement reports went viral, Gautam shared a picture with Pankhuri and wrote, "Start of a new journey. Thank you friends for all your lovely wishes."Gautam Rode's film, opposite Zarine Khan, released last year.