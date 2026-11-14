Pankaj Tripathi On Turning Down High Paying Films: "There Should Be A Story"

Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way from appearing in small-time roles to becoming one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema. After years of struggle and hard work, he is now among the stars who earn large amounts for their films, but money is no longer the main reason for him to accept a project.

The actor recently shared that he has started turning down projects if the story does not excite him, even when the payment is very high. For Pankaj, enjoying his work matters more than receiving a big cheque. He wants to do roles that make him feel excited and give him a reason to perform.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pankaj Tripathi explained, “Bina excitement ke mujhse koi film hoti nahi hai (Without excitement, I just can't do a film). That's where the joy lies, I must feel excited to do it first. Kitna koi paise ka offer de de (No matter how much money someone offers), cheques don't inspire or excite me anymore. So there should be a story where I feel, ‘Yes, this will be fun to do,' or there's something hidden in the story that I want to give back to society.”

He added, “It is definitely not easy because my human side thinks, ‘This person came with high hopes. Their career might depend on this project.' But ultimately, if a project doesn't excite me, I have to decline it. Earlier I used to make excuses like ‘I don't have dates for a year and a half,' but people would say, ‘No problem, we'll wait till next year.' So that method became outdated. Now I decline very politely, saying, ‘Sir, this isn't exciting me and without excitement, how can I act when I come on set?'”

Pankaj Tripathi has spent more than 20 years working in films and his reasons for accepting a project have changed over time. During his initial days, getting work and earning money were his biggest goals. He was happy to take roles because the income helped him purchase things he wanted. During that time, he was simply trying to build a stable life. But now, his needs and goals are different.

After Mirzapur The Movie and Ohh My Dog, Pankaj Tripathi is currently seen in Parivarik Manuranjan, opposite Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is currently streaming on SonyLIV.

Also Read: 'Wanted To Be A Student Leader': Pankaj Tripathi Reveals He Was Beaten Up By Police