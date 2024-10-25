Pankaj Tripathi's Wife Mridula Shares They Don't Have A Microwave At Home: "We Have Fought Over It"

Hi, Pankaj Tripathi fans! Would you be surprised to learn that the star doesn't allow anyone to use the oven at home? Well, the actor's wife, Mridula Tripathi, recently revealed this. She discussed how the couple often argues over little things and shared their love story, recounting how they first fell in love at a young age and continue to have their playful disagreements. Mridula also mentioned that Pankaj's stardom hasn't changed their relationship. She said, “He sometimes jokes that he's a star now, and should be treated with some respect. I give him one stern look and he shuts up,” during her appearance on the podcast, Conversations With Atul.

Mridula Tripathi noted that Pankaj Tripathi is “environmentally conscious” and often debates with her about the use of plastic containers. “He's environmentally conscious, so he would keep telling me not to buy plastic containers at the market. He doesn't know how to run a house; we can't just live off one kind of daal and some rice. We need containers! We would have massive fights about buying plastic containers. These were the happiest moments of my life,” she said.

Mridula then revealed that Pankaj Tripathi prohibits anyone from using the oven, insisting that food should be heated on the stove instead. She said, “He believes they emit waves that are harmful. If we have to heat food, we do it on the stove. No microwaves. We have fought over installing an air conditioner in our bungalow! Our house in the city has a lot of cross-ventilation, so it was never a big problem there. But in the bungalow, it's humid. We've fought so much about this. One day, he was sitting quietly and sweating, and that's when I told him, ‘Want to get that AC now?' And he agreed.”

As per reports, Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula got married in 2004. The couple also have a daughter. In terms of work, Pankaj was last seen in Stree 2. The movie is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.