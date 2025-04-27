Palak Tiwari Doesn't Want Her Love Life To Be "Topic Of Conversation" Amid Ibrahim Ali Khan Dating Rumours

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been rumored to be dating. Tiwari emphasizes she's focused on her career, not romance. She prefers to keep her love life private, avoiding public opinions.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been rumoured to be dating for a while. While the couple always referred to each other as "good friends", the Internet is convinced there's something "more." In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Palak Tiwari revealed she doesn't want her love life to make headlines as she's focusing on her career.

Speaking to Filmfare, Palak Tiwari said, "At this stage of my career, I don't want my romantic life or my love life to take over or be a topic of conversation when I am trying to make a name for myself." She mentioned that it reduces her achievements 'down to a headline' when she's trying to do more.

Palak shared that she doesn't invite opinions on matters as private as relationships.

"Also, I don't like people having opinions on anything that I feel strongly about, so obviously if I am in a relationship, I feel strongly about that because that's why I am in a relationship. I wouldn't want people to have any opinions on it, and I wouldn't want to read those opinions. Which is why I would also keep it private," Palak added.

Rumours of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's dating emerged in 2022 when they were snapped together by the paparazzi. Later, they were also spotted together at a concert in Mumbai. In the last few months, they were spotted often together. They also reportedly took a trip to the Maldives together.

However, later in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Bijlee Bijlee actor clarified that they are just 'nice friends'. "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. But it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all," she had said.