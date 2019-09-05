Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer: Karan Deol And Sahher Bambba's Love Story Is Full Of Adventure

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in a still from the trailer. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Karan Deol's debut film Pal Pal Ke Dil Ke Paasreleased on Thursday afternoon. The film which has been directed by Karan Deol's father and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol appears to be a quintessential love story. The almost two-and-a-half minute video showcases the story of two young adventure loving individuals - Sahher Sethi (played by Sahher Bambba) and Karan Sehgal (played by Karan Deol) who fall in love with each other during a trip. They spend their time together indulging in adventure sports, rappelling, crossing rivers with freezing cold water, dancing in the middle of streets and what not. However, their love story does have certain obstacles ( we'll have to wait for the film to release what the obstacles in their almost perfect love story are).

The makers of the film described it as the "biggest love story of this generation." The film has been directed by Sunny Deol and it has been jointly produced by Karan's grandfather Dharmendra and Zee Studios. Take a look at the trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer here:

The film marks both Karan and Sahher's Bollywood debuts. Sharing the film's trailer on his Instagram profile, Karan wrote: "It's time to fall in love, it's time to fight for your love! Here's the trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas."

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is Sunny Deol's third directorial project. The 62-year-old actor has earlier helmed films like Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again. The film is slated to release on September 20.

