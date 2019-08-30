Karan Deol On Being Bullied And Asked If He 'Was Really Sunny Deol's Son'

Sunny Deol with Karan during the promotions of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set for his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas but before keeping his date with cinephiles in theatres, Karan opened about up being bullied by students and teachers when he was young. Karan Deol, 28, speaking to Humans Of Bombay revealed that he was "bullied, ridiculed and identified as nothing else but 'Sunny Deol's son'" when he was in school and how he broke out of his superstar father's image. Karan Deol recounted that during a school event, some of his seniors 'picked him up and smacked him down' in front of everyone and asked him if he was really Sunny Deol's son.

"The first memory I have of school, was when I was in first grade. We had a sports competition and I was taking part in a race. I was standing there, when suddenly a few older boys surrounded me. One of them lifted me up, and in front of everyone, smacked me down. He then asked me, 'Are you sure you're Sunny Deol's son? You can't even fight back'. I was so embarrassed," Karan Deol said.

Teachers were no help either. Karan said, "Once when I didn't do well in an assignment, in the middle of the class, a teacher came up to me and said, 'You're only capable of writing your dad's cheques, and nothing else'."

Karan said that his mother Pooja Deol supported him throughout this phase. Karan Deol also said he finally broke out of his father's image later when he rapped at the school's talent show. Speaking about the 'turning point,' Karan said, "I remember walking up on that stage, and there was a sea of people, with all eyes on me... But I took a deep breath, and performed my heart out. All the years of being bullied, of being ridiculed, of being identified as nothing else but 'Sunny Deol's son', came out when I was up on that stage. The audience was cheering me on too -- I felt so liberated; like I'd finally broken free from the shackles."

Read Karan Deol's story here:

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas features newcomer Sahher Bambba opposite Karan Deol. The film is directed by Sunny Deol and it will open in cinemas on September 20.

