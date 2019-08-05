Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser: Sunny Deol's Son Karan's Debut Begins With Adventures

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Teaser: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba in a still (Courtesy YouTube)

Sunny Deol unveiled the teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Karan Deol. Directed by Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is also the stepping stone for actress Sahher Bambaa's Bollywood dreams. Introducing the new actors, Sunny Deol tweeted: "From their love to yours, dive into the magic and adventure of first love with the teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas." The teaser begins and ends with thrilling adventures in picturesque locations, featuring both Karan and Sahher. The teaser appears to reveal that Karan and Sahher embarked on a trip together, where they fell in love.

The teaser ends on a romantic note with Karan and Sahher enjoy a quiet moment in a tent set up somewhere in the hills. Watch the teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paashere:

Sunny Deol had introduced the first look posters of the movie on Valentine's Day:

An adventurous love story filled with magical moments. Get ready for a story which will be forever etched in your heart... #PalPalKePaas in cinemas on 19th July.#KaranDeol#SahherBambba@shariqpatel@ZeeStudios_@SunnySuperSoundpic.twitter.com/nSU6MrakUO — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 14, 2019

Speaking to news agency PTI last year, Sunny Deol had said after he introduces Karan Deol in Bollywood, he is on his own: "When I came in the industry was I mentally prepared? I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him - how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him." Meanwhile, here's what Dharmendra said about his grandson: "He has confidence and I want him to fly with his confidence. I wish he gets successful in his career and life," reported IANS.

The cast of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also includes names such as Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is all set to hit screens on September 20.

