Pakistani Star Mahira Khan Sums Up Cannes Experience In A 'Love Letter'

Mahira Khan attended the film festival in the French Riviera as a brand ambassador of cosmetics giant L'Oreal.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 17, 2018 15:23 IST
Mahira Khan at Cannes (Courtesy mahirahkhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mahira Khan pens a 'love letter' on her Cannes journey
  2. "Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart!" actress wrote
  3. Mahira Khan represented L'Oreal at Cannes Film Festival
Mahira Khan made her blockbuster debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year and turned heads on the red carpet with her on-point fashion game. The Pakistani actress was spotted in designer couture on the red carpet and had several wardrobe changes throughout her stay in Cannes. Mahira Khan is the first Pakistani actress to have represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet. After her brush with Cannes, Mahira wrote a "long love letter" about her experience in the French Riviera in an Instagram post. In her note, the actress wrote she's thankful for being part of the prestigious festival and for being accepted with warmth and generosity.

"Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that'll be a long love letter for another time. However there are a few things I want to relay to all of you," Mahira wrote in the post. Within a span of few hours, the post had garnered over 10 lakh 'likes'.

In her post, Mahira said that while she was on her way back to the country, she "felt more empowered". Cannes was an enriching experience for the actress since she bumped into an array of "amazing women" who "were supportive and kind".

Mahira finished off her post thanking her family, industry colleagues and fans for their undying support.
 
 

Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that'll be a long love letter for another time. However there are a few things I want to relay to all of you. As I sat in the car on my way to the airport I realised that I felt more empowered than ever before. And the reason was because of the amazing women that I met over the last three days. All these talented women had one thing in common - they lifted each other up. They were supportive and kind. They had each other's backs. And that is the only (if any) key to success. It is empowering to sit with women and speak about the lines under your eyes or how fast your children are growing up. It's a relief when it is your first time on the red carpet with hundreds of people photographing you, to get a 'you've got this' from the girl whose done this like a dream so many times. It was even more amazing to get all these lovely msgs from my industry back home. And the best family and friends one could ask for. Aah and my fan family, how I love thee! We are nothing alone, and that is something life keeps teaching me time and again. My @seherhafeez I love you. @amarfaiz for giving it your all. @shakeelbinafzal for keeping up with the insanity and @manekaharisinghani for being there always Loreal Pakistan, we did it! Thank you loreal Paris for having us.. can't wait to see you again! A bientot, Love love love X #lorealparis #lorealcannes #lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 Ramzan Mubarak to all by @happymonday

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



When in Cannes, Mahira made trend-setting appearances in the French Riviera. Here's a detailed look inside Mahira's Cannes-special wardrobe.
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


 


Mahira is best-known for her television series Humsafar, where she co-starred with actor Fawad Khan. Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2017 release Raees and was last seen in Pakistani movie Verna .

