Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan's Fashion Blend Is Chic And Classy

Mahira Khan made her debut on the Cannes red carpet this year and her stunning walk on the red carpet was followed and preceded by several trend-setting wardrobe changes. The latest of them being a corporate look which perfectly blends chic and classy and can easily be included in our office wardrobe. Mahira was spotted soaking the sun outside Hotel Martinez on the French Riviera dressed in pale blue trousers and blazer. She paired a white shirt to go with the rest of the wardrobe picks, courtesy Ermanno Scervino. Mahira Khan was dressed to attend an interactive session, about which she said: "Have had amazing conversations over the last two days... this being the most empowering. Listening to other women talk about their journeys... the success and vulnerabilities that come along the way. Thank you L'Oreal!"
In Cannes, it was work and play for Mahira Khan:
It appears that Mahira is a fan of soft hues because earlier in the day, she was spotted looking nothing short of stunning in a powder lilac off shoulder gown from the studios of Maisonyeya. The ruffles on Mahira's dress were particularly interesting and offered the advantage of a thigh-high slit look - she accessorised with earrings by Kiran Aman.
For the Chopard party, Mahira turned heads in a sequinned dress with dramatic sleeves on one side, courtesy Nicolas Jebran Personal. The outfit bordered on "extra", like Mahira wrote on Instagram, but that was the who point, wasn't it? Mahira knows better!
Mahira Khan's red carpet outfit did not make it on time due to customs issues when the actress had to opt for another option but no regrets there - she still slayed her red carpet debut like a boss. She wore a black floor-sweeping gown by Alberta Ferretti and paired with jewellery by Chopard.
CommentsThe day before, this is how Mahira Khan filled up her Cannes catalogue.
Mahira Khan is the first Pakistani actress to have represented L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet - she was spotted catching up with Sonam Kapoor on the Croisette. Best-known for her TV show Humsafar, Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016 film Raees.
