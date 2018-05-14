Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan Adds Spring Vibes To The French Riviera

Mahira Khan is slaying Cannes and she's doing it in the most stylish way possible. Mahira Khan, who is making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, has been setting major fashion goals since she checked in to the French Riviera over the weekend. The Pakistani actress has had several wardrobe changes on her second day in the French Riviera and the latest one being in a floral off shoulder dress from the studios of Blumarine. Mahina completed her look with minimal make-up, pink lip colour and statement jewellery in gold, designed by Zohra Rahman. Wow Mahira, so chic. Mahira, who is being styled by Amar Faiz when in Cannes, was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for L'Oreal, reports news agency IANS.
Highlights
- Mahira Khan wore floral dress by Blumarine
- Mahira balanced her look with jewellery designed by Zohra Rahman
- Mahira is making her Cannes debut this year
Mahira stepped attended a Cannes press tour looking like this.
Earlier in the day, Mahira made a strong case for sarees as she was opted for a draped look in a pale pink saree from the shelves of Menahel and Mehreen. Mahira styled her hair in a rather traditional way and captioned her photo as: "Khajoor waali choti." We are so glad Mahira Khan is in Cannes this year.
Mahira experimented with printed shirt and pants and it came out so right:
This is how she turned heads in the French Riviera earlier. Here's Mahira wearing a bright outfit from Solace London's Spring Summer '18 collection.
CommentsMahira was also spotted in a white jumpsuit and blue cape, courtesy Elan.
Mahira Khan is best-known for her show Humsafar. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016 film Raees. She also featured in headlines recently for reportedly dating Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.
