'Pakistani Generals Romanced, Danced To My Songs': When Adnan Sami Defended After Being Labelled As 'Traitor' By ISI

Adnan Sami, who has borne the brunt of the Pakistani Army's fury after becoming an Indian citizen, once defended himself when the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) labelled him a traitor after he reacted strongly to the 2025 Pahalgam attack. Adnan Sami asked, on Aap Ki Adalat a year ago, who a real traitor is, questioning the legitimacy of that label. He also spoke about the nexus between the Pakistani Army and the ISI and how they manipulate the narrative in the name of the Kashmir issue.

The conversation

Host Rajat Sharma said Adnan Sami had been called a "traitor" soon after he shared a statement on X following the Pahalgam attack. The ISI claimed Sami did that to escape the RSS's fury and to prove his loyalty to the Indian government.

In response, Adnan Sami cheekily said, "Kya baat hai. Ilzam ho toh aisi. Warna kya ho? (If you're going to make an allegation, let it be like this. Otherwise, what's the point?)"

"Who is a traitor? Have I disclosed anything confidential from Pakistan's intelligence? How am I being labelled a traitor?"

"I am a singer, composer, an artiste. These Pakistani generals had romanced and danced to my songs."

Rajat Sharma quipped, "Musharraf ji used to dance to your songs."

"These generals actually portray Kashmir as a problem. But the reality is different. In the name of Islam and jihad, they keep the Kashmir issue alive to get donations from abroad, to secure funding. Their lavish lifestyles only reinforce my claim. The common people are still suffering," said Adnan Sami.

Adnan Sami's X posts in response to Pahalgam Attack

"Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku," Mr Sami wrote on X.

"They said, 'Sir, you are very lucky. You left Pakistan at a good time. We also want to change our citizenship. We hate our army. They have destroyed our country!' I replied, 'I knew this long ago!'"

The post came in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy where 26 people were killed in what is being called the worst attack in the Valley since Pulwama in 2019. Mr Sami, like many others, has publicly mourned the incident, saying it was a "horrific crime against humanity."

New Song

Adnan Sami released his new song Isha Tamasha. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Adnan Sami said "We've always been drawn to stories of love that feel larger than life. In books, films and songs, we celebrate them, but when that same love walks into the real world, people often dismiss it as madness... or simply call it tamasha. That thought became the heartbeat of Ishq Tamasha... Love has a language of its own. So does heartbreak, longing, hope, and joy."

Mr Sami, born in the UK to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother, began living in India in 2001. He first held a visitor's visa and dual citizenship (Pakistan and Canada), before formally becoming an Indian citizen in 2016. Since then, he has not shied away from taking strong positions on issues involving Pakistan.