PadMan's Radhika Apte On Menstruation Taboo: 'It Exists Among Both Men And Women'

Share EMAIL PRINT Radhika Apte in a still from PadMan. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Even women feel uncomfortable to talk about it, says Radhika Radhika plays Akshay Kumar's onscreen wife in PadMan PadMan will hit the screens on February 9 PadMan, says that PadMan, Radhika's character is shown pained by her husband's attempts to provide better menstrual hygiene conditions to the women of his family. She told IANS: "I think the taboo attached to menstruation is not only among men, but women as well. It is happening for years. Even women feel uncomfortable to talk about it openly. Mothers taught their daughters how not to talk about it openly, not to go to the kitchen or not to enter the temple. So it does not just exist among men but women as well."



When asked if PadMan bring about a change in the mindset, Radhika told IANS: "Though I think one film cannot bring all the changes to a practice that is happening for ages,



PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar, is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low cost sanitary pad making machine. "It is also about the journey of an individual who struggled through his life for a cause. It is an incredible story," said Radhika Apte.







PadMan also stars Sonam Kapoor and it is produced by Twinkle Khanna and directed by R Balki. The film is an adaptation of Twinkle's short story Sanitary Man From A Sacred Land.



PadMan will hit the screens on February 9.



(With inputs from IANS)



