PadMan's Song Sayaani: Akshay Kumar Has An Important Message. Period. PadMan will hit the screens on February 9

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar shared PadMan's Sayaani on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar ) New Delhi: Highlights Sayaani is the new song from PadMan PadMan stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte The film is produced by Twinkle Khanna PadMan is out. Sayaani, which is the title of the song, features Radhika Apte and other ladies from the village celebrating the onset of a girl's menstruation cycle while a few young boys are heard calling it as a "test match". The song opens with Sonam Kapoor (who also features in PadMan) mumbling, "How can a man be so obsessed with chums?" The song also shows the story of entrepreneur Arunachalam Murugunantham, who invented low-cost method of making sanitary napkins. Akshay shared the song on social media and wrote: "Ladki sayaani ho gayi, hum kab honge?" PadMan is produced by Akshay's wife - author and producer Twinkle Khanna.



Watch Sayaani song from PadMan here.





Sayaani is composed by Amit Trivedi while Kausar Munir has written the lyrics. Yashita Sharma, Jonita Gandhi, Yashika Sikka and Rani Kaur have sung this beautiful song.



Earlier, the makers of PadMan released songs like Hu Ba Hu, The PadMan Song and Saale Sapne.



Recently, Twinkle Khanna delivered a speech about menstrual hygiene at Oxford Union.



Directed by R Balki, PadMan is all set to hit the screens on February 9. The film was earlier slated to release along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" but Akshay postponed the release on request from the director.



