PadMan Star Sonam Kapoor Shares The Story Of Her First Period "I am privileged to do a film on period," says Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is proud to be a part of, shared the experience of her first period. During a recent media interaction, Sonam said that no girl should be ashamed of talking about her period in public. Sharing the experience of her first period, Sonam said, "I was 15 when I got my period, all my friends had got way before me, so I was very upset with that when I actually got my first period I was very relieved because I kept telling my mom that there is something wrong with me because I am not getting my period," reports Times Of India. starring Akshay Kumar is a biopic based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines.Sonam also said that she's 'privileged to do a film on period.' "I have been brought up beautifully by my parents. My parents have never made me feel that something is wrong with me one because I am a girl, or I get my period or I am an actress. I went to an amazing school where I had equal education on everything including sex and period. Everybody is not privileged like me. I am at the different phase, where I can create awareness or an exposure, lots of girls will be scared to do a film on period, but I didn't even think before signing," Sonam added.In the media interaction, Sonam highlighted thatis a story of an extraordinary man, who tried to make the condition better for women because he really loved his wife. Theactress is hopeful thatwill create more awareness on using sanitary napkins especially in rural areas. Sonam said, "We haven't seen anything or faced harsh things during our period because we live in the metropolitan city. Hardly we have faced the stigma of not going temple during our period, or not touch pickles, but the girls from rural areas have been treated awfully during their period and that's the real problem. The substitute for a pad for them is ashes, leaves, dirty clothes and what not."Produced by Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna,will hit the screens on January 25th. Sonam will also feature in Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan , Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The movie is scheduled to release on June 1st.