PadMan Star Sonam Kapoor Says Screen Time Matters Least To Her

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in PadMan (Image courtesy: akshaykumar) New Delhi: Highlights "One does not have to be in every single frame," says Sonam She is primarily interested in 'working with good directors' Sonam's PadMan opens next week Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Neerja, for which she received a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards. "It is the combination of the story and my character; screen timing does not matter to me, honestly. One does not have to be in every single frame of the film to create an impact of the character. If my part is well-crafted, even with three scenes, my character can make a major impact on the story. And that's what matters," she told IANS.



Actress Sonam Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film PadMan , says that screen timing 'does not matter to her, apart from the story and her character,' reports news agency IANS. Sonam Kapoor is the star of films such asand, for which she received a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards. "It is the combination of the story and my character; screen timing does not matter to me, honestly. One does not have to be in every single frame of the film to create an impact of the character. If my part is well-crafted, even with three scenes, my character can make a major impact on the story. And that's what matters," she told IANS.She is primarily interested in 'working with good directors' and says, "There are actually few directors that I would love to work with again, like R. Balki, Rajkumar Hirani, Ram Madhvani. I loved working with them. That apart, I want to work with Shoojit Sircar, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shimit Amin among others." Sonam Kapoor plays an important role in PadMan , in which Akshay Kumar plays the protagonist. The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur, who revolutionised menstrual hygiene in rural India by inventing low-cost sanitary napkins making machine. The film also stars Radhika Apte.releases on January 25, along with Deepika Padukone's Meanwhile, this year, Sonam also features in, along with Kareena Kapoor and has Sanjay Dutt biopic in the pipeline.(With IANS inputs)