'Padmaavat' Global Box Office: Deepika Padukone's Film Among Top 3 Grossers Worldwide

Highlights
- "Padmaavat" has earned a 'humongous' amount in North America
- The film made $30.5 million over in four days worldwide
- In India, it has collected over Rs 110 crore
Here's a summary of the film's box office success story:
#Padmaavat continues to charm moviegoers across the globe...The film has wowed Singapore too...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018
Thu S$ 30,487
Fri S$ 63,401
Sat S$ 115,589.50
Sun S$ 85,120
Mon S$ 24,243
Total: S$ 318,840.50 [1.55 cr] / 20 screens
Carnival Movies Intl have distributed the film in Singapore.
While most films don't do more than $ 3 million / $ 4 million *lifetime* internationally, #Padmaavat has grossed close to $ 5 million in its *opening weekend* in NORTH AMERICA alone... HUMONGOUS... Weekend total: $ 4,980,887 [31.71 cr]... Few locations to be added... @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
#Padmaavat is SENSATIONAL in key international markets... USA-Canada will be updated later...
AUSTRALIA
Weekend: A$ 1,728,642 [8.88 cr]
UK
Weekend: £ 846,024 [7.59 cr]
Note: Some locations yet to be updated.
NEW ZEALAND & FIJI
Weekend: NZ$ 419,161 [1.95 cr]@Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
According to International tracking service ComScore's global film ranking, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, with $86.1 million in its pocket, emerged as this week's winner followed by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with $34.1 million and The Greatest Showman, with $19.6 million, ranked #3. A Variety magazine report stated: "ComScore, however, does not provide global coverage for every film released and excluded "Padmaavat" outside North America. Had it been included, the Indian epic would have jostled with The Greatest Showman, fellow Indian title Secret Superstar and Steven Spielberg's The Post for a leading chart position."
Official worldwide box office estimates for Sunday, January 28 are in. See what's topping the charts: https://t.co/h74GOa8Z0b. #comScoreMovies#BoxOfficepic.twitter.com/MLQ2BzD8vr— comScore, Inc. (@comScore) January 29, 2018
In India, where "Padmaavat" was not screened by cinema owners in several states, the film collected over Rs 114 crore. "Protests, disturbances, no screening in few states, yet, "Padmaavat" does excellent business in its extended weekend," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: 114 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
Protests... Disturbances... No screening in few states... Yet, #Padmaavat does EXCELLENT biz in its extended weekend... The film lost out on substantial biz [approx 35 cr / 37 cr], but the SUPERB trending in other circuits helped put up a MAJESTIC total...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
"Padmaavat" is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad, which narrates the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performed jauhar when Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor.