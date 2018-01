'Padmaavat' Global Box Office: Deepika Padukone's Film Among Top 3 Grossers Worldwide

Highlights "Padmaavat" has earned a 'humongous' amount in North America The film made $30.5 million over in four days worldwide In India, it has collected over Rs 110 crore

#Padmaavat continues to charm moviegoers across the globe...The film has wowed Singapore too...

Thu S$ 30,487

Fri S$ 63,401

Sat S$ 115,589.50

Sun S$ 85,120

Mon S$ 24,243

Total: S$ 318,840.50 [1.55 cr] / 20 screens

Carnival Movies Intl have distributed the film in Singapore. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018

While most films don't do more than $ 3 million / $ 4 million *lifetime* internationally, #Padmaavat has grossed close to $ 5 million in its *opening weekend* in NORTH AMERICA alone... HUMONGOUS... Weekend total: $ 4,980,887 [31.71 cr]... Few locations to be added... @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

#Padmaavat is SENSATIONAL in key international markets... USA-Canada will be updated later...



AUSTRALIA

Weekend: A$ 1,728,642 [8.88 cr]



UK

Weekend: £ 846,024 [7.59 cr]

Note: Some locations yet to be updated.



NEW ZEALAND & FIJI

Weekend: NZ$ 419,161 [1.95 cr]@Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: 114 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Protests... Disturbances... No screening in few states... Yet, #Padmaavat does EXCELLENT biz in its extended weekend... The film lost out on substantial biz [approx 35 cr / 37 cr], but the SUPERB trending in other circuits helped put up a MAJESTIC total... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "" is conquering the international and Indian box office. Deepika Padukone's film is performing spectacularly at the ticket window in US, Singapore and Australia among other countries. According to a Variety magazine report the period piece collected over $30.5 million over the four-day weekend, out of which $7.7 million is the film's overseas collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that "" Rs 1.55 crore from 20 screens in Singapore until Monday. According to him,'s North America numbers are "humongous." He said: "While most films don't do more than $3 million/ $4 million lifetime internationally, "" has grossed close to $5 million in its opening weekend in North America alone. Weekend total: $4,980,887 (Rs 31.71 crore)."Here's a summary of the film's box office success story:According to International tracking service ComScore's global film ranking,, with $86.1 million in its pocket, emerged as this week's winner followed bywith $34.1 million and, with $19.6 million, ranked #3. A Variety magazine report stated: "ComScore, however, does not provide global coverage for every film released and excluded "" outside North America. Had it been included, the Indian epic would have jostled with, fellow Indian titleand Steven Spielberg'sfor a leading chart position."In India, where "" was not screened by cinema owners in several states, the film collected over Rs 114 crore . "Protests, disturbances, no screening in few states, yet, "" does excellent business in its extended weekend," tweeted Taran Adarsh." is Deepika's seventh film to gross over Rs 100 crore while it is Ranveer Singh 's (who plays main antagonist Alauddin Khilji) third. Deepika and Ranveer co-starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sandbefore "."" is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad, which narrates the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performedwhen Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor.