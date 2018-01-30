'Padmaavat' Global Box Office: Deepika Padukone's Film Among Top 3 Grossers Worldwide

Highlights "Padmaavat" has earned a 'humongous' amount in North America The film made $30.5 million over in four days worldwide In India, it has collected over Rs 110 crore

#Padmaavat continues to charm moviegoers across the globe...The film has wowed Singapore too...

Thu S$ 30,487

Fri S$ 63,401

Sat S$ 115,589.50

Sun S$ 85,120

Mon S$ 24,243

Total: S$ 318,840.50 [1.55 cr] / 20 screens

Carnival Movies Intl have distributed the film in Singapore. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018

While most films don't do more than $ 3 million / $ 4 million *lifetime* internationally, #Padmaavat has grossed close to $ 5 million in its *opening weekend* in NORTH AMERICA alone... HUMONGOUS... Weekend total: $ 4,980,887 [31.71 cr]... Few locations to be added... @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

#Padmaavat is SENSATIONAL in key international markets... USA-Canada will be updated later...



AUSTRALIA

Weekend: A$ 1,728,642 [8.88 cr]



UK

Weekend: £ 846,024 [7.59 cr]

Note: Some locations yet to be updated.



NEW ZEALAND & FIJI

Weekend: NZ$ 419,161 [1.95 cr]@Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Looking at the overall scenario, #Padmaavat has put up FANTASTIC numbers in its extended weekend... Crosses 100 cr mark... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr. Total: 114 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Protests... Disturbances... No screening in few states... Yet, #Padmaavat does EXCELLENT biz in its extended weekend... The film lost out on substantial biz [approx 35 cr / 37 cr], but the SUPERB trending in other circuits helped put up a MAJESTIC total... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018